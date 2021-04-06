Kim Kardashian Looking To Get Into Skincare Business Like Kylie

Kim Kardashian I Want Some Skin In The Game ... Just Like Kylie!!!

4/6/2021 12:30 AM PT
Exclusive
Kim Kardashian seems to be taking a page from little sister Kylie Jenner's playbook ... 'cause she's tapping into the skincare business.

Kim filed trademark docs to lock up the rights to a skincare line she presumably plans to launch ... and it looks like she's calling it "SKKN BY KIM."

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, KK is looking to slap the name on a wide range of products for skin, hair and nails, plus fragrances and cosmetics ... pretty much anything people buy to make their skin and bodies look and feel good.

It's kinda hard to believe, but Kylie is the only sister with her own dedicated skincare line, Kylie Skin ... at least now.

Guess Kim didn't want to follow her other little sister into the tequila biz ... at least for now, that's all yours, Kendall!!!

