Kim Kardashian Looks To Become Next Martha Stewart With 'KKW Home'

Exclusive

Kim Kardashian could become the next Martha Stewart ... because it looks like she's getting ready to tackle the world of home goods!!!

Kim's legal team filed new docs to lock up the rights to "KKW Home."

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kim is eyeing the sale of "KKW Home" products in retail outlets known for bath and shower products, plus home and bedroom furnishings and accessories.

And, from the looks of things, Kim's planning to slap her moniker on pretty much every home good product you could possibly buy ... bath mats and rugs, towels, shower curtains and liners, linens, drapes, afghans, throws, comforters, blankets, scented oils, room fragrances, candles, body and loofah sponges, bathroom caddies, soap dishes and dispensers, toilet paper holders, organizing and storage containers, trays, baskets, bowls and even wastebaskets.

Basically, everything under the sun when it comes to filling out a living space.

It's no surprise ... Kim's recently been looking to expand her business empire during the pandemic ... as we first told you, she's also looking to grow her beauty biz into skincare.