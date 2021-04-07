Ex-NFL WR Travis Rudolph Arrested For Murder ... Allegedly Shot Man To Death In Florida

Ex-NFL wide receiver Travis Rudolph has been arrested for murder ... after the 25-year-old allegedly gunned down a man in Florida.

TMZ Sports has confirmed ... cops say they responded to a double shooting in West Palm Beach shortly after midnight on Wednesday -- where they say one man was found dead upon arrival, while the other man had already been taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials tell us 4 total people were shot at during the incident ... and a spokesperson says it is believed they were all in a car at the time of the shooting.

Cops say they were able to identify Rudolph as the main suspect ... and arrested and transported him to county jail on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

Jail records show he is currently being held without bond.

Rudolph was a star receiver at Florida State from 2014-2016 ... leading the team in receptions, TDs and receiving yards in his sophomore season.

Rudolph went viral during a 2016 visit to a Tallahassee middle school ... when he ate lunch with autistic student Bo Paske, who had been sitting alone.

The West Palm Beach native didn't get picked in the 2017 NFL Draft ... and later signed with the New York Giants, where he played from 2017-18.

Rudolph is currently a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.