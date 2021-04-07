'Real Housewives' Star Candiace Dillard Sells Maryland Townhouse

'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Candiace Dillard no longer has to answer questions about living in a townhouse partially paid for by her mom ... 'cause she's sold it.

Candiace sold her Maryland pad for a cool $799k and talk about location, location, location -- the 3-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom crib is just 15 minutes outside of D.C. It's a stately 4-story property for sure, but Candiace could hardly enjoy it with her own castmates giving her crap about the fact her mother, Dorothy, helped foot the bill for it.

During an episode in season 4 ... Ashley Darby made a reference to Candiace's "momma's house," prompting all hell to break loose. There were times when other cast members also made sly remarks about how Candiace didn't fully own her own home.

For what it's worth, Candace later revealed she and her husband, Chris, took over the mortgage payments in full.

And, get this ... she and Chris dropped $1 mil last November for a new house, something she made crystal clear during the season 5 reunion. Candiace said, "It was purchased by myself and my husband."

In a nice jab at her castmates, Candiace added ... "My mother was generous enough to donate a rubber plant."

In any case, her old crib's off the market now, and the new owner can enjoy its 2,960 square feet ... even if their mother chipped in for it!