Master P Says DMX's Overdose Could've Been Prevented, Rap Needs a Union

Master P is keeping DMX in his prayers, and he can't help but think X's drug overdose could have been prevented -- and his idea is for rappers to do a better job looking after their own.

We got Master P in Los Angeles Thursday and our photog asked him about DMX's legacy ... as he remains on life support in a New York hospital.

Master P says he hates how the hip-hop industry waits until something bad happens to one of their peers before offering love and support. He thinks the industry needs to form some type of union to help artists going through tough times, especially when drugs are involved.

TMZ broke the story ... DMX suffered a drug overdose Friday night, leaving his brain deprived of oxygen for nearly 30 minutes, and now he's in a coma and we're told the prognosis does not look good.

While Master P wants hip-hop to unionize much like the NBA Players Association, he says the best thing the industry could do to prevent the next tragedy is educating the next generation.