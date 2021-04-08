Mike Tyson 'Bludgeons' AEW's Shawn Spears on 'Dynamite' In Wild In-Ring Brawl

Mike Tyson channeled his inner Hulk Hogan on Wednesday night -- ripping off his shirt and beating the hell out of a pro wrestler ... and it was awesome!!

It all went down on AEW's 'Dynamite' -- where Chris Jericho and his allies in the Inner Circle were getting attacked by the guys in The Pinnacle, led by pro wrestling star MJF.

All of the sudden, Mike Tyson appeared -- and unleashed the fury all over Shawn Spears ... throwing punches in bunches and even launching a ground and pound attack!

Eventually, Spears escaped and fled the ring -- and Tyson and Chris Jericho dapped it up while celebrating their new alliance.

Yeah, it's pro wrestling stuff ... but it's still super fun to watch!

Before the incident, 54-year-old Tyson was hanging out with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer!

Fun Fact: The Jags are owned by Shad Khan -- whose son, Tony Khan, is the president and CEO of AEW!