Rory McIlroy Drills Dad In Leg With Wayward Shot At Masters, 'Fore Right!'

A tradition unlike any other turned into a pain unlike any other for Rory McIlroy's dad at The Masters on Thursday ... 'cause the dude got drilled in the leg by one of his son's wayward shots!!

The surreal moment all went down on the 7th hole of McIlroy's opening round ... when the golf superstar tried to bend a shot around a tree to hit the green from the rough.

The problem? McIlroy's approach never turned -- and it made a beeline right for his dad!!

Though it’s unconfirmed due to the mask, I’m pretty sure Rory hit his father with his approach on 7 😂 Hope the legend Gerry is doing alright #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/4l2JSsTwpq — Rory McIlroy Tracker (@RMTracker) April 8, 2021 @RMTracker

Rory tried to give his pops a heads up ... he shouted "Fore right!" as soon as the ball left his clubface -- but it was too late, and just moments later, Gerry McIlroy's poor calf ate the golf ball.

Gerry was seen limping shortly after the strike ... but it seems he's OK -- 'cause he joked with reporters after the direct hit, "I should ask for an autographed glove."

Was standing on No. 7 when Rory flared one out to the right and hit his dad in the leg. As he limped away, laughing, he looked over at us and said, "I should ask for an autographed glove." — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 8, 2021 @KylePorterCBS

The shot sucks for both McIlroys ... but Rory's currently got some bigger issues on his hands -- he's +3 through 10 so far, and a possible missed cut seems to be on the horizon.