Rory McIlroy Says He Won't Golf With President Trump Again, 'Out Of Choice'

Breaking News

Golf superstar Rory McIlroy says he's been REJECTING opportunities to play with President Trump "out of choice" ... claiming he doesn't agree with "anything" POTUS has been saying recently.

Remember, Rory and The Donald played a round of golf at Trump International in Florida together back in 2017 ... a move he defended as not "an endorsement nor a political statement of any kind."

While Rory praised Trump for being "charismatic" and "nice" on 'The McKellar' podcast this week ... he admits he will not hit the links with him again, despite several opportunities.

"Most people that he came across that day he was cordial to, he was nice and personable," McIlroy says. "That was my only interaction with him the day I had with him."

"But, that doesn’t mean that I agree with everything -- or in fact, anything -- that he says."

McIlroy then went IN on his former golf buddy for his handling of the coronavirus ... saying he's using the pandemic for his own political gain.

"We’re in the midst of something that’s pretty serious right now and the fact that he’s trying to politicize it and make it a campaign rally and say we’re administering the most tests in the world like it is a contest -- there’s something that just is terrible," McIlroy says.

"It’s not the way a leader should act. There’s a sort of diplomacy that you need to have, and I don’t think he’s showing that ... especially in these times."

Rory -- the #1-ranked golfer in the world -- says he wouldn't golf with Trump again if he had the chance ... but admits he probably won't get another opportunity.