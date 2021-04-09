Netflix's Navarro Cheer Squad Crushes Daytona, Gunning For 15th Championship!

DOMINATION!!!!

The Netflix-famous Navarro College cheer squad just straight-up CRUSHED their routine at Daytona on Friday ... in hopes of adding yet another national championship trophy to their collection.

The Bulldogs are looking to secure top honors at the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer & Dance Championship on Friday ... after performing a near-perfect routine.

Navarro College Cheer - Finals - NCA Collegiate Championship 2021



I do not own the rights to the music and video. All rights and credits reserved to Varsity TV & FloCheer pic.twitter.com/1WkZfMX5HN — Trey Jack (@Treycheer11) April 9, 2021 @Treycheer11

If everything goes in the Bulldogs' favor, it'll be Navarro's 15th national championship -- and its third since 2018.

Of course, the Navarro cheer team blew up on the scene following the premiere of the docuseries, "Cheer," in early 2020 ... which followed their quest for a 14th championship in 2019.

Navarro's hopes of defending their title in 2020 were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic ... but despite a year off, there was no rust detected!!!

The team was once again led by coach Monica Aldama and returning star Gabi Butler, who was prominently featured on the show.

Will a trophy-wielding sprint into the ocean be on the horizon?? Awards will be announced in just a few hours.