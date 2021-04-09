Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Post Tribute to Prince Philip

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have made their own statement about the passing of Prince Philip ... with a loving tribute on their website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell site just updated so that it's only displaying a message honoring Queen Elizabeth's husband -- and Harry's grandfather -- who died Friday at Windsor Castle.

It reads ... "In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021."

Harry and Meghan add ... "Thank you for your service...You will be greatly missed."

As we reported ... Buckingham Palace released a statement from The Queen announcing Prince Philip's death, and that was it from the Royal Family until the Archewell post.