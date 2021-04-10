Matthew Perry Reveals 'Friends' Reunion Filming in Now-Deleted IG Pic

Matthew Perry let the cat out of the bag -- the highly anticipated "Friends" reunion is really happening ... and his now-deleted Instagram post proves it.

Perry shared a silly photo of himself in a makeup chair Friday night -- mouth slightly agape -- captioned ... "Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends."

The post was quickly taken down, but the shot of Chandler Bing about to get back in action was enough to get "Friends" fans in a frenzy.

As you may know ... the OG cast's announcement of getting back together for a special was a HUGE deal in early 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, causing a major delay in shooting the reunion.