Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says He's Blind for a Month Due to Emergency Surgery

Congressman Dan Crenshaw has gone dark, the result of what he calls a "terrifying" medical issue in his eye that will leave him temporarily blind following emergency surgery.

If you aren't familiar, the GOP Representative from Texas is a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye in an IED blast in Afghanistan ... but the injuries also caused serious damage to his other eye.

Dan says he began to experience "dark, blurry spots" in this eye last week and when he went to the doctor Thursday ... he was told his retina was detaching.

Rep. Crenshaw says, "Anyone who knows the history of my injuries knows that I don’t have a 'good eye,' but half a good eye" ... making his prognosis incredibly scary.

So, Dan underwent emergency surgery Friday at a VA clinic in Houston, and says the doctors put a gas bubble in his eye to act as a bandage for my retina ... which means he has to rest face-down for about a week, unable to see anything.

He says that he'll be effectively blind for about a month, so he won't be doing any interviews or social media posts except to update on his health.

Crenshaw's staying positive though, adding ... "I have gotten through worse before, and I will get through this."

Play video content TMZ.com