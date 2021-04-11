Ex-NFL Star Mario Williams Lists Houston Mansion For $8.5M, Pool & Theater!

Wanna live like a top NFL pick?? Mario Williams' one-of-a-kind Houston mansion just hit the market ... and it's got an $8.5 MILLION price tag!!

The former Houston Texans superstar is letting go of the 12,900+ square-foot crib he bought right after going #1 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft ... and it's completely tricked out!!

The pad -- which sits on 1.42 acres -- comes with 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms, an all-marble kitchen, 5 fireplaces and a 9-car garage.

Of course, Texas can get HOT ... but there are plenty of ways to cool off in the luxurious backyard, where there's a fancy pool with a dope waterfall, a jacuzzi and tons of space for some BBQs.

There's a bunch of fun stuff inside, too -- you can "Netflix and Chill" in your own home theater and grab some wine from the HUGE retro-type wine cellar.

The property is listed by Krista McGowen and Julia Wang from NextGen Real Estate -- and it's all yours for $8.5 million!!

The 4-time Pro Bowler played in the league for 10 years -- with the Texans, Bills and Dolphins -- logging in 97.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles and 1 defensive touchdown.