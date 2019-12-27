Ex-NFL Star Mario Williams Off The Hook After Garage Blowup ... Case Dismissed

Play video content Exclusive

Mario Williams is off the hook after he was arrested for blowing up in a garage in a tense standoff with his baby mama ... TMZ Sports has learned prosecutors just dropped the case against the ex-NFL star.

The former Houston Texans' No. 1 overall pick got into a heated argument with the mother of his child in the garage of her Texas-area home on Aug. 20 ... and the 34-year-old was hauled off to jail shortly after.

In video of the altercation, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can see a clearly frustrated Williams going off on the woman ... accusing her of using their child's iPad to gain access to his iCloud.

Williams was eventually charged with misdemeanor trespassing for the incident ... but officials decided to dismiss the case this week.

TMZ Sports has learned Williams was asked to complete an online course about decision making ... and after he wrapped that up, the charge was dropped.

Seems both parties were on board with the move ... because according to court docs, neither Williams nor his baby mama, Torie Porter, wanted to move forward with the case.