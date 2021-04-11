'RHOC' Braunwyn Windham-Burke Ends Relationship With First Girlfriend

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, the first real housewife to come out as lesbian, has reached another couple of firsts ... her first breakup with her first girlfriend.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star called off her romantic relationship with Kris over a month ago, and the split was amicable.

We're told Braunwyn and Kris, who met on a dating app, remain friends and their relationship didn't end abruptly ... it was a typical end to any relationship that simply runs its course.

TMZ broke the story ... Braunwyn and Kris were all over each other during a WeHo lunch date in November, not long after she came out.

Since the split, our sources say Braunwyn continues to date other women, but she's not in any committed relationships. We're told she's still finding her footing after coming out.

While Braunwyn's seeing other women, she remains married to her husband, Sean Burke, and we're told they still have no plans to divorce after 20 years of marriage and 7 children together.