Chicago PD Says Enhanced Vid Shows Gun in 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo's Hand

Adam Toledo was holding a gun mere milliseconds before a Chicago cop fatally shot the 13-year-old ... that's according to Chicago PD, which released more video footage to support that version of the tragedy.

The new videos provide a complete picture of what cops were responding to on March 29 -- a report of shots fired. The new footage shows Adam and a 20-year-old man walking on the block when the shots are heard ringing out ... and then running afterward.

Most importantly, though, police have frozen the moment the officer caught up to Adam in an alley -- and the enhanced video shows the teen was holding something as the cop yelled, "Show me your f**king hands!" CPD says this is when Adam tossed the weapon and then -- fractions of a second later -- turned to raise his hands.

The Toledo family's attorney, Adeena Weiss Ortiz, acknowledged Adam did appear to have a weapon, but during a Thursday news conference added, "He tossed the gun. If he had a gun, he tossed it. The officer said, 'Show me your hands.' He complied. He turned around."

Police say the video shows why the officer fired ... he saw the gun, and believed Adam was turning with it in his hand.