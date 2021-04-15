Jacob Blake's Family Decries Sheskey's Return, Protesting Not Enough

The cop who shot Jacob Blake seven times is back on the job -- something JB's family can't comprehend ... but also something that won't get fixed with protesting alone ... so says Jacob's lawyer.

B'Ivory LaMarr, who's repping Jacob and his family, tells us the Blakes are incredibly disappointed that Officer Rusten Sheskey rejoined the Kenosha PD without punishment.

ICYMI ... KPD announced Tuesday Sheskey had been cleared of wrongdoing after an internal affairs investigation and several outside investigations as well. The conclusions were that the officer broke no laws and violated no police policy regarding use of force.

As such, they say he's gonna get back to work and not face any further discipline -- with the Chief going on to say this ... "I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome; however, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made."

Play video content 8/23/20 Raysean White via TMX.news

That's certainly not how the Blake family sees it ... especially Jacob's uncle, Justin, who ominously told us Kenosha's crazy if they think Officer Sheskey's going to be allowed back onto the streets, or to patrol in Black neighborhoods -- saying "we" aren't going to stand by and let it happen.

Unclear exactly what he meant, but he also believes all the local agencies involved in investigating Sheskey are complicit ... insisting the cop would have been charged if the DOJ had gotten involved on a civil rights level. Remember, Sheskey's shots left Jacob paralyzed from the waist down.

Play video content 9/5/20 @money_mike_la/Instagram

There's also this note from Jacob's attorney, B'Ivory, who says as disheartening as it is to see this result come to pass -- and in light of yet another officer-involved shooting in Minnesota -- more protesting alone will NOT solve the issue of police brutality and social justice.

B'Ivory tells us that instead of just taking to the streets, folks need to start pushing for reform ... both locally and on a national level, as he says that's the only way to truly affect the change he and everyone else wants right now.

Play video content Newsflare/Storyful

Of course, there have been numerous demonstrations in Brooklyn Center after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by ex-cop Kim Potter ... with protesters clashing with police for 3 straight nights now. Speaking of Wright, we're told the Blake family sends his family their condolences.