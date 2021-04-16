Soccer Star Chris Smalling Robbed At Gunpoint By Hooded Men At Italian Home

Three men in hoods broke into soccer star Chris Smalling's home in Italy on Thursday night ... held him at gunpoint and robbed him of his watches, jewelry and other valuables.

The horrifying incident all went down sometime before 5 AM in Rome, according to multiple reports, when Smalling was jarringly awoken by the assailants.

Per the reports, the men forced Smalling to go to his safe and hand them Rolex watches, cash and a bunch of his other prized possessions.

The men reportedly took off after that ... and Smalling -- who was at the home with his wife and son -- quickly called authorities.

Cops arrived and launched an investigation ... though no arrests have been made yet.

According to reports, Smalling and his family were unharmed during the incident ... though the 31-year-old was obviously emotionally shaken up by it all.

Thinking about you @ChrisSmalling and your lovely family. So sorry to wake up to the news this morning. Can’t imagine how you’re feeling but I hope you’re ok ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 16, 2021 @MarcusRashford

Smalling's Roma team had played earlier Thursday night ... but the star defender did not participate in the game due to a knee injury.