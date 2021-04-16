Pentagon Confirms Navy Pilot's UFO Video is Real

Play video content @jeremycorbell / Instagram

A leaked video showing a triangle-shaped object gliding through the sky has now captured the attention of the U.S. Government, which says the vid's the real deal.

The clip, shot by a U.S. Navy Pilot, was taken in night vision -- and while it only lasts a few seconds -- it certainly looks like something out of a science fiction movie. Now, the Pentagon is not only confirming the video is real, but it's referring to the object as an unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), or as we know it ... a UFO.

It's unclear when and where the vid of the triangle-shaped object was shot.

The Pentagon established a task force to dive into UAP sightings back in August, saying, "The Department of Defense and the military departments take any incursions by unauthorized aircraft into our training ranges or designated airspace very seriously and examine each report."

In January, TMZ obtained photos of another apparent UFO sighting from a driver in L.A. traveling on the 101 freeway. The image was of a bright object with a swirl shape and little lights following behind it.