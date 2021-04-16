Army Sgt.'s Neighbors Concerned About Protests After His Beef with Black Man

Play video content Exclusive

Homeowners in Army Sgt. Jonathan Pentland's neighborhood are worried they're gonna end up suffering because he decided to confront a Black man walking on his block.

An official for the HOA at The Summit -- the South Carolina community where the incident went down -- tells TMZ ... residents are very concerned over the ongoing demonstrations going on outside Pentland's home.

Protestors have gathered there since Wednesday when the video of Pentland harassing the man went viral.

We're told Pentland's neighbors are on edge about crowds spilling over into their yards and ruining the grass -- and they've been running to the HOA and cops to complain about crowded streets and sidewalks.

The vibe is folks are angry they have to deal with the mess Pentland created. In fact, we're told the sergeant, who was arrested for the altercation and subsequently suspended by the Army, hasn't even been back to his home since he got busted.

We're also told the guy Pentland went after does indeed live in The Summit, as he said in the video.

Too close to my house for me not to pull up (not even a 5 min drive). Jonathan Pentland was right.... We are a “tight knit community” and that’s exactly was we showed him. pic.twitter.com/YSvZmCXEtu — Mac (@crownme_mac) April 15, 2021 @crownme_mac

Interestingly, the HOA says the majority of residents at The Summit are minorities -- and while they, and the HOA, don't condone Pentland's actions, they're still concerned about potential property damage.

We're told the HOA's been flooded with hate mail from non-residents since the video became a national story.