Britney Spears Assures #FreeBritney Fans She's OK

Britney Spears may have just sent the #FreeBritney movement a message ... LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!

Brit did a little Q&A on her Insta Friday, and the headline was surely assuring everyone she's OK ... and not just OK, but "extremely happy."

The 39-year-old singer, who's been under a conservatorship for 13+ years, seemed chill. Many fans tried decoding her penchant for red -- i.e., her red fridge -- thinking it might be a code red of sorts pleading for help. But in a Freudian-like way, Brit said sometimes a red fridge is just a red fridge.

Britney says she's taking a break to enjoy herself, and there was rare, public evidence of that this week when she hit up the Malibu Country Mart for a little shopping.

Britney has said she didn't like the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, although she added she only saw bits and pieces of it.