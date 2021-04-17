'Passion of the Christ' Star Jim Caviezel Pushes Adrenochrome Conspiracy

The guy who played Jesus in 'Passion of the Christ' is leaning into a QAnon conspiracy theory ... which believes children are being blood-drained for a chemical in their body.

Jim Caviezel made a guest appearance Friday at a right-wing convention called Clay Clark’s Health and Freedom Conference near Tulsa, OK ... where organizers griped about COVID restrictions and what they consider to the government's overreach in applying said rules.

Actor Jim Caviezel appeared at a right-wing COVID conspiracy theorist conference yesterday and promoted the QAnon blood-harvesting conspiracy theory (https://t.co/9RgU0ORDVI) about "the adrenochroming of children." (clip 1/2) pic.twitter.com/JZWxpFbjFY — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) April 17, 2021 @ehananoki

For some reason, they beamed Caviezel in through a screen ... this while addressing the issue of child trafficking (a real thing that deserves serious discussion), but which dove completely into sketchy QAnon territory once Jim started talking adrenochrome.

Jim -- who was plugging a new movie he's in about child trafficking -- started out fine, but then said this about author Tim Ballard, whom he portrays in the flick ... "He's down there saving children as we speak, because they're pulling kids out of the darkest recesses of hell right now, in dumps and all kinds of places. The adrenochrome-ing of children, look ..."

He moved on from that point, but an MC asked him to circle back on it and explain further. Jim gave a very bare-bones description of what adrenochrome is and what he's heard (but says he hasn't seen) people do to get it ... namely allegedly gutting kids alive to yank it out.

Not to go too far down the rabbit hole ... but this is a cornerstone of QAnon dogma, a false one at that. They believe the world is run by an evil cabal of devil-worshipping cannibals -- including some of the most powerful people in the world -- who go around and do this.

Best clip from the recent South Park QAnon episode. pic.twitter.com/owjWvsiTDR — Chris Stephens (@tercet86) March 13, 2021 @tercet86

The idea -- according to these QAnon believers -- is that the adrenochrome halts and/or reverses the aging process, and that it's plentiful and most fruitful in children. Yes, it 1000% is bat-s*** crazy -- evidenced in that fact it was lampooned in a recent "South Park" episode.

Pair that with the fact that Jewish people throughout history have been falsely accused of partaking in this practice -- and subsequently persecuted for it since the Middle Ages -- and a lot of people aren't all too surprised the adrenochrome BS is being embraced by Caviezel.