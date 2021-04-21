Daunte Wright's Family Hopeful After Chauvin Guilty Verdict

George Floyd's family getting justice -- with Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murder -- is providing a morale boost for Daunte Wright's family, even as they prepare for a very difficult day.

Daunte's aunt, Naisha Wright, tells TMZ ... with Tuesday's verdict, she feels like real change has begun in this country, and Daunte's loved ones are feeling more confident they will also get justice for his killing at the hands of police.

Play video content Fox 9

Naisha says there's a major parallel in the 2 cases, in that Floyd's killing was a cold-blooded murder that people across the world witnessed on video ... and she believes her nephew's killing is the same situation.

She says now that they've seen Floyd's family get justice, it's helping lift their spirits as they prepare to lay Daunte to rest. The 20-year-old's wake is being held Wednesday, and the funeral will be on Thursday -- it's obviously a very heavy time, but Naisha tells us the Floyd family has been incredibly supportive throughout this tragedy.

She says the Floyds are truly an amazing family and even though it's sad they had to meet under these circumstances ... she's happy they've been there for the Wrights.

Play video content 4/11/21 Brooklyn Center Police

As we've reported ... Daunte was killed last week during a traffic stop in Minnesota by ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. Potter fatally shot Daunte as he was trying to get back into his car, but claims she meant to fire her Taser.

Potter resigned after the incident and was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter shortly afterward.

Play video content Fox 9