Golf's Michael Visacki Cries After Qualifying For 1st PGA Tour Event, I Made It, Dad!

Here's a video that'll hit ya right in the feels on a Tuesday morning ...

Pro golfer Michael Visacki reached his lifelong goal of making a PGA Tour event this week ... and his emotional reaction to it all was absolutely priceless.

Visacki turned pro SEVEN YEARS ago ... but hadn't once qualified for a Tour event -- until he finally did it on Monday in dramatic fashion.

"I made it." ❤️



Michael Visacki fights back tears as he tells his father that he's reached a lifelong goal of competing on the PGA TOUR.



He successfully Monday-Qualified for the @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/5ci5L1KoLp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 26, 2021 @PGATOUR

The 27-year-old needed to sink a 20-footer at a qualifying event to get into this weekend's Valspar Championship in Florida ... and when he did just that, the tears started flowing.

The video is SUPER emotional, Visacki threw his arms in the air ... grabbed his pal, gave him a bear hug and sobbed uncontrollably.

Minutes later, Visacki got on the phone with his dad ... and broke the great news to him through mounds of tears!!

"I made it," Michael told his pops.

"You did it!" Visacki's dad said. "Oh my goodness. I'm crying. Congratulations!"