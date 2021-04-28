Rich Eisen In 40-Yard Dash Footrace at Cleveland Airport and Dominates!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rich Eisen WANTS ALL THE SMOKE!!!!

The NFL Network star touched down in Cleveland on Tuesday night for the upcoming NFL Draft -- where he was immediately challenged to a footrace by an L.A. Rams fan.

Fortunately for Rich, he'd been training for his "Run Rich Run" event (which raises money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital) and was ready to go ... despite the fact he just got off a plane!!

Watch the video ... 51-year-old Rich had some JUICE off the line -- and then he kicked in the afterburners!

Okay, he's no Ja'Marr Chase ... but at least Rich got the "W" without pulling a hammy!

And, if you're a fan of watching Rich run, his "Run Rich Run" special -- featuring stars like Jerry Rice and Ray Lewis -- airs on NFL Network on May 1.