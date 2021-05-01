'Freestyling Felon' Breaks Into Dance After Stealing, Pawning Jewelry

Play video content Port St. Lucie Police Department

A couple of criminals are in the crosshairs of Florida cops, after stealing jewelry from an old man, pawning it and then doing a victory dance in the parking lot outside the pawnshop.

Sean Gazo and Carl Jackson did some handiwork for an 86-year-old man and in the process allegedly stole some of his bling with a value of $10k.

Gazo and Jackson made their way to nearby Stuart, Florida, where they entered a pawn shop and scored some serious cash. Gazo couldn't contain his glee as he broke into a dance before they drove off.

The cops were blunt ... "Freestyling Felon is dancing his way into jail, with your help." There's now a warrant out for their arrest.