Chris Hemsworth's Star-Studded White Party Included Matt Damon

Chris Hemsworth threw one helluva soiree down under ... and got his pals like Matt Damon to dress right white for the occasion.

The "Thor" star and wife Elsa Pataky showed off what looked like an incredible shindig Sunday in Australia's hot town of Byron Bay. The star-studded affair was a white-themed party, so everyone showed up in their best duds.

That included Matt, who showed up in a white hoodie and white jeans. Matt's in Australia filming alongside Chris in the new 'Thor' film.

Chris' other famous brother, Liam, was also there ... in tow with his model GF, Gabriella Brooks. Elsa posted video of her and Chris arriving at the party busting moves as they walked into the bash. She captioned the video, "With those dance moves how could I say no! #whiteparty."

The Melbourne folk band The Teskey Brothers provided the night's entertainment.

Chris' other brother, Luke, also showed. Ditto Luke's wife, Samantha and Matt's wife, Luciana Barroso. It should come as no surprise an invite was extended to his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi. Chris' stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton, also hit up the party.