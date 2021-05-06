NFL's Kyle Allen Hits Intense Workout Sesh .. Just 6 Months After Horrific Injury

Play video content

Amazing update from NFL QB Kyle Allen ... the Washington Football Team player is now moving laterally and jogging -- just 6 months after he suffered a gruesome ankle injury.

Allen's foot was dangling by threads during an NFL game last November ... but now, the dude looks as close to 100 percent as ever, showing off a sturdy ankle and some speed.

In the footage, shared by Allen's girlfriend, the 25-year-old can be seen hopping from side to side ... and then getting in full-length runs up and down a basketball court.

"So freaking proud of you," said Allen's GF, Summer Juraszek. "I screamed when I first saw these progress videos."

You'll recall ... Allen wasn't exactly guaranteed to ever walk again after suffering a horrific lower leg injury against the Giants on Nov. 8, 2020.

NY safety Jabrill Peppers had tackled the QB low as he attempted to escape the pocket ... and Allen was later diagnosed with a dislocated and fractured ankle.

According to his GF, Allen didn't even begin walking on the leg until January 2021 ... so, this week's steps are clearly HUGE for the guy.