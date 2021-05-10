Enes Kanter Claims Turkish President Erdogan Is Suing Him, 'Skin Is Thinner Than An Onion'

... His 'Skin Is Thinner Than An Onion'

The beef between Enes Kanter and Recep Tayyip Erdogan is raging onward ... the NBA player says he's now being sued by the Turkish President over past critical remarks.

The 28-year-old Trailblazers center shared the alleged lawsuit on social media on Monday ... claiming the politician is "suing me and asking for my arrest for 'Insulting him.'"

"His skin is thinner [than] an onion 😅," Kanter added. "Looks like I hurt @rterdogan feelings a little 😂."

It's unclear which comments Erdogan is allegedly upset by ... but Kanter has gone after Erdogan publicly on multiple occasions through the past few years.

You'll recall ... the 6'10", 250-pound hooper famously called Erdogan "the Hitler of our generation" -- a remark that's since made Kanter a wanted man in his home country.

Kanter's reportedly had an arrest warrant out on him for years in Turkey ... but now Enes says Erdogan is coming after him civilly as well.

As for Kanter's response to the lawsuit -- he made it obvious he could not care less, ripping up the docs and burning them in the toilet.

"#DictatorErdogan," Enes captioned the photos.