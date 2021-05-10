MLB Announcer F.P. Santangelo Pulled From Games ... After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Washington Nationals broadcaster F.P. Santangelo has been pulled from calling MLB games in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations ... but he insists the claims are "untrue."

The 53-year-old, who's turned into one of TV's best baseball analysts following a 7-year MLB career, was removed from his role as Nats color commentator several times last week.

And, The Athletic reports sexual misconduct allegations are the reasons why.

According to the report, a 31-year-old woman says Santangelo "made an unwanted advance several years ago, ignored her when she repeatedly told him to stop, and sexually assaulted her."

The woman, speaking to the outlet on the condition of anonymity, also claims Santangelo "sent her angry text messages and blocked her on social media after their one and only in-person interaction."

The woman says she has not filed a complaint with police and does not plan on filing a civil lawsuit ... explaining, "I don’t have any motives behind this other than I wanted to avoid this happening to other women.”

Santangelo, though, has denied the allegations ... issuing a statement to The Athletic saying, "What I have read in your recently published article from an anonymous individual about me is untrue and did not happen."

"This is not representative of who I am as a man or a professional. I am confident that my name and reputation will be fully cleared."

Santangelo, who's been calling Nats games for MASN since 2011, was initially pulled from broadcasts last weekend but was allowed to return ... before he was pulled again a short time later.

Nationals officials explained the situation to The Athletic, saying in a statement, "Late last week, we were made aware of allegations of conduct by F.P. Santangelo that are inconsistent with our values as an organization."

"We alerted MASN and revoked our approval of him as a member of our broadcast team. MASN assured us that they would investigate these allegations thoroughly. After MASN notified us that their investigation was complete and that F.P. should be reinstated, additional posts appeared."

The team continued, "Once again, we notified MASN and revoked our approval of F.P. as a member of our broadcast team indefinitely. Moving forward, we will refer all questions regarding this investigation to F.P.’s employer, MASN."