UFC's Michael Chandler Rooting for Conor McGregor Resurgence ... Hopes to Fight Him

Michael Chandler REALLY hopes Conor McGregor can return to his old, dominant self ... not just because he loves a comeback story, but also he knows it would be HUGE for his bank account.

Chandler is currently the #4 ranked UFC lightweight -- and he's fighting #3 ranked Charles Oliveira Saturday night at UFC 262.

If he wins that fight, Chandler will likely get the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor ... and he's fired up about the whole situation.

"They’re #1 & #1A in my book," Chandler says ... "I’ll be watching, keenly, to see who my next opponent is."

Chandler says he has a ton of respect for Poirier but admits, "I want to see Conor come back, man. There’s nothing better than when a guy as big as Conor McGregor, falls short, loses and is able to pull himself back and win. It’s a huge story, it’s a huge storyline."

Of course, Conor was one of the most feared fighters in the UFC around 2015, 2016 ... but lost some of his momentum after taking L's to Floyd Mayweather in 2017 and Khabib in 2018.

McGregor was also knocked out by Dustin Poirier in January 2021 -- leaving some to wonder if Conor's best days are behind him.

But, Chandler says a McGregor victory over Poirier would be huge for the sport -- and could also set up a very lucrative fight for himself.

"Obviously, the athlete in me wants to fight the winner of [Poirier vs. McGregor], the businessman in me wants to fight Conor of course, but all of it hinges upon me having a phenomenal performance on May 15."

As for his current opponent, Charles Oliveira, Chandler knows how dangerous he is.

"Charles Olivera has cut his teeth in this UFC lightweight division over the last couple of years. 8-0 in his last 8 fights. [He has the] most submission wins in UFC history," Chandler says ... "He’s dangerous every single place."