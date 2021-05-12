John Wayne Gacy Real Estate Sells for Big Discount
5/12/2021 12:40 AM PT
The home that sits on the lot where John Wayne Gacy murdered 33 boys and young men back in '70s has sold ... after quite a slash in the original asking price.
As we told you ... the property hit the market in late 2019 for $459,000, but there were no takers for more than a year ... alas, it finally has a new owner.
According to property records, obtained by TMZ ... the buyer purchased the home for $395,000.
Now, to be clear, the actual house that sits on the lot is NOT Gacy's former residence. In 1979, a year after police made the grisly discovery of 29 rotting bodies at Gacy's home, it was demolished.
Seven years later, a new house was built on the lot ... and that's the one that just sold.
Still, the macabre history of the property -- a 3-bed, 2-bath "beautiful brick home" with an updated kitchen overlooking a huge backyard -- might be too creepy for most people ... but apparently not the new homeowner.
That is, IF the new homeowner even knew about the property's past. In Illinois, murders don't have to be disclosed ... but if a prospective buyer asks about it the realtor must be honest.