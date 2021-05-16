Houston Tiger Found Safe, Headed for Sanctuary

Play video content @houstonpolice / Twitter

The tiger hunt is over ... the big cat is fine, though super stressed out.

The 175-lb Bengal Tiger was not found ... it was turned in by a woman named Gia, who is the wife of the guy who was arrested earlier this week -- Victor Cuevas, who claimed the tiger didn't belong to him.

The 9-month-old tiger, whose name is India, was the subject of a massive search last week after it was spotted roaming a Houston neighborhood.

The Houston PD posted a vid of India ... bejeweled in a turquoise collar. The tiger's still kinda a baby ... it was being bottle-fed, but don't let that fool you -- fully grown, India will weigh 600 lbs.

HPD Chief Ron Borza said Gia led authorities to a tennis club where India was being kept. Apparently, the tiger was moved around some over the last week. Chief Borza said the tiger was stressed out and agitated, adding, "The animal likes attention."

Borza said Gia knew the entire week where India was, so it calls into serious question what her husband, Victor Cuevas maintained ... that he did not own the cat.

No charges have been filed, and cops don’t know how the alleged owner, Cuevas, came into possession of India, Borza said.

Cuevas was arrested last week, but not for tiger possession ... he was picked up on an unrelated murder charge.

No charges have been filed in connection with the tiger ... at least not yet.

India will be sent to the Cleveland Armory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, TX ... which is 3 hours away from Houston.