Matt Barnes Wants Face-to-Face with Kwame Brown Let’s Box If We Have To!!!

Matt Barnes wants to settle his feud with Kwame Brown once and for all ... saying he's had enough of the Internet smack talk and wants to meet in person -- AND HE'S READY TO THROW HANDS!!!

Barnes is clapping back after the 2001 #1 overall pick has gone on a tirade this week ... saying he's caving in and giving Brown the attention he wanted.

"Kwame Brown, brother Brown, you've been ranting for about 5 days now," Barnes said Wednesday. "Your cry for help, your need for attention worked."

"I heard your Instagram following has grown over 30,000 the last handful of days since you had my d*** -- I mean, my name -- in your mouth."

Barnes gives Brown a personal invite to join his podcast to clear the air ... saying, "You got a story to tell obviously. You're hurt. Like I said, you can play it off with humor, but you're hurt and I get it. But, come on the show."

"Talk that s***, tell your story face-to-face."

But, Barnes is prepared to do much more than talking -- saying he's down to scrap with Brown to squash the beef.

"If me and you gotta box before, during or after and shake hands to get this s*** done, you know I'm always with the s***."

Remember, Brown went for Barnes' jugular earlier this week, saying, "The only joke you got is about basketball, I got a joke about your life, you punk bitch" ... referencing Barnes' infamous incident with Derek Fisher in 2015.

He also referred to Barnes as "Becky with the good hair" among other insults.