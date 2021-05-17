Kwame Brown Sends Scary Warning To Arenas, Jackson, 'Don't Play W/ A Grown Ass Man'

Play video content @kwan_low / Instagram

Kwame Brown is the one who wants "All The Smoke" now ... 'cause the ex-NBA top pick is UNLEASHING his fury on Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes and Gilbert Arenas for speaking on his name ... and it's pretty intense.

The response comes after the trio of ex-hoopers discussed Brown's career on Barnes and Jackson's podcast last week ... breaking down why the high school superstar never lived up to his expectations in the NBA.

Arenas -- who played with the 2001 #1 overall pick from 2003 to 05 -- referred to Brown as a "man child" whose confidence was shot due to then-GM-turned teammate Michael Jordan's antics.

Agent 0 added Brown could have been an Anthony Davis-type player ... but was more of a "show pony."

Brown got wind of the comments ... and fired back at the guys in a scathing video he posted on Instagram.

"I'mma give you feminine n****as what you been asking for. You n****s been talkin' a lot, saying a lot of things you don't know what the f*** you talkin' about."

"Y'all get on the internet and y'all report things that make no goddamn sense. I grew up in an era where you don't play with grown-ass men and I think both of you two gentlemen know, personally, that I'm a grown-ass man."

Brown went on to say he's also in Atlanta ... and hints at wanting a personal confrontation over the comments.

But, he didn't stop there ... Brown then uploaded an hour-long YouTube video to continue his thoughts ... calling Barnes a "Becky with the good hair" and Jackson a fake tough guy.

"It's okay to have an opinion, but it's another thing to do what you guys are doing and then be in my face. Stephen Jackson -- we was teammates and I seen you crying every time Charles Oakley 'bout to slap the s*** out you, so I KNOW you."

"You really an embarrassment and I've been trying to stay quiet on you n****s, but I understand why they give people like you money and give people like you a platform because they want you to continue tricking these kids."

He continued ... "Change your podcast. The new podcast is 'these n****s want some of the goddamn smoke' because I want all the smoke and Jack, your sensitive ass, you know that."

Jackson replied with a video of his own ... saying he has nothing but love for the guy ... and Barnes denied ever saying anything bad about Brown.

"I’m confused," Barnes said "Ion remember talking about Dogg. (Kwame), you wanna be mad at anyone be mad at MJ for drafting you number 1."

But, Brown doesn't seem to be retreating any time soon -- the guy continued to defend his name throughout the weekend ... and even referenced his involvement in Kobe Bryant's legendary 81-point game.

"He had 81 motherf***in' points, did you see the screens I was setting, n****?"

Of course, despite what people say of Brown's career, the guy reportedly made $63 million over 13 seasons ... averaging 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds.