Nationals Manager Dave Martinez Throws Legendary Temper Tantrum ... After 'Brutal' Call

Nationals manager Dave Martinez LOST HIS DAMN MIND after an awful call in a game Wednesday ... screaming, yelling, and even throwing and kicking a base!!!

The epic outburst all went down in the 7th inning of the Nats' game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field ... when after Trea Turner was inexplicably called out due to his route to first base, Martinez exploded.

Dave CLEARLY felt his star shortstop had taken a perfectly acceptable path ... and then began a tirade for the ages.

He screamed at the home plate ump ... demonstrated Turner's run himself -- and then pulled the base straight out of the ground and spiked it!!!

He wasn't done there, though ... 'cause then he kicked the hell out of the base so far that it nearly landed in the dugout!!

Martinez was then obviously ejected and he's now subject to both a fine AND a suspension ... but afterward, he really didn't seem to care about any of it.

Martinez ripped the call -- and implied he'd continue throwing temper tantrums if umps made similar rulings down the road.

"Honestly, I am beside myself now with this whole out-of-the-baseline thing, I really am," Martinez said, adding ... "I'm over it. I really am over it."

"I'm tired of it. I'm going to argue a thousand times when that happens. I really am. I'm sick of it. I mean, you guys saw it. It's a brutal call. And I'm done hiding it."

If this all sounds familiar ... it's because it is -- Turner and Martinez were involved in a nearly identical situation back in the 2019 World Series!

In that game, Trea was also called out for running inside the baseline ... and Martinez was also promptly ejected for arguing.

Seems all of the bitchin' and moanin' is working for Dave, though ... his team went on to win the World Series that year -- and the Nats won Wednesday night too!