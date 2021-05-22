Morgan Wallen Went Silent on NAACP Nashville After Planning to Meet

Morgan Wallen's starting to get back to performing after his n-word controversy, while seemingly snubbing an organization we're told he'd pledged to meet with ... the NAACP in Nashville.

According to NAACP Nashville President Sheryl Guinn ... after her branch reached out to the country singer in February, she says his team expressed interest in scheduling a sit-down because they claimed he felt terrible about using a racial slur and wanted to make amends.

Guinn tells us both sides agreed to a meeting that was likely to include multiple Black leaders, as well as several people accompanying Morgan ... all they had to do was iron out the details.

However, we're told Wallen's team went silent after that initial phone call, and there's been no effort by Morgan to make it happen ... along with no explanation.

The NAACP Prez says her Nashville chapter never pressured the country star for a face-to-face, but simply wanted to make itself available because he publicly expressed a desire to educate himself. Guinn tells us her hope was to help Wallen become an advocate for Black equality and enlist his fans to do so as well.

To be fair ... shortly after TMZ broke the story that Morgan was recorded by a neighbor casually calling a buddy the n-word, he claimed he'd met with several Black groups that helped him realize how harmful his actions were.

Wallen also stated in April he was taking time to work on himself and would not be adding any tour dates this summer.

As we reported ... he did get back on the stage this week in Nashville at Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk bar in front of what looked like a packed house.