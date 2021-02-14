Black Country Music Association Cofounder Says Morgan Wallen's Getting Off Easy

His Career Will Go On, and it's Unfair

Frankie Staton -- a Nashville musician who's worked to increase diversity and inclusiveness in country music -- doesn't think Morgan Wallen's really getting what he deserves ... and it sounds a lot like what's described as white privilege.

Staton -- who co-founded the Black Country Music Association in an effort to produce Black country stars -- isn't among folks willing to accept Wallen's apology for using the n-word ... at least not so readily.

She suggests Wallen's situation is more of a societal issue, but the consequences he's experiencing demonstrate the difference in a fallout between a popular white celeb ... and someone else.

To prove her point, she mentions how Wallen's popularity and sales are skyrocketing despite dropping a racial slur ... so it seems his career won't be adversely affected by his actions.

We asked if she thinks that's fair -- Frankie says "not really." However, she says she doesn't like seeing other musicians' careers go down the drain because of a mistake ... but as a Black woman, she underscores what Wallen said is unacceptable.