Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish to Attend Paul Mooney Laugh Factory Tribute

Paul Mooney made the Laugh Factory in Hollywood practically his second home ... so it's only fitting to have a tribute there ... and comedy royalty's expected to attend.

Jamie Masada, the owner and founder of the iconic comedy club, tells TMZ ... a special show will go down in honor of Paul Thursday at 3 PM. Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish are among the many who have reached out to say they will attend.

Paul's twin sons -- comedians Dwayne and Daryl -- will also be there ... with the list of special guests expected only to grow.

Jamie says he envisions guests doing a little stand-up (duh), sharing their best Paul Mooney stories and more.

Paul was a regular at the famed Hollywood location. In fact ... Jamie tells us he still remembers Paul being one of the very first comedians on opening night in 1979.

Paul, of course, was vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement ... and he always found hilarious, yet enlightening, ways to weave the movement into his set. After all ... he had been advocating on behalf of his community over the course of his 40-plus years on stage.

We're told there were instances back in the day when other clubs wouldn't let Paul perform his material because of his race. But, the Laugh Factory always gave him a platform.