Marilyn Manson Arrest Warrant Issued Over Alleged Concert Spitting Incident

Marilyn Manson's dodging authorities in New Hampshire ... at least according to cops who have a warrant to arrest him for an alleged assault, which we've learned went down at a concert, and appears to be a case of stray spit.

According to Gilford PD in NH... Manson is facing 2 counts of misdemeanor simple assault for the alleged run-in with a videographer. TMZ's obtained video that shows Manson sticking his face right in the camera lens, and unloading a huge wad of spit.

It's pretty graphic, as loogies go, but they don't call him a shock rocker for nothing. The videographer's camera was feeding the big screens during the show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

Police confirm the alleged assault took place during that August 2019 concert, and say the videographer, who was in the pit area at the time, was hired by the venue.

According to sources familiar with the case, the videographer is alleging some of Manson's saliva got on them, and that's why they went to cops. Gilford PD tells TMZ the alleged victim suffered "no injuries," but Manson was charged because the spitting constitutes "unprivileged physical contact."

Cops claim Manson, his agent and his legal team have known about the warrant for some time and despite that ... "no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges."

Our sources in Manson's camp deny that, and say they've been in contact with police ever since the warrant was issued back in October 2019.