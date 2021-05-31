Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Recreate Monica/Ross 'Friends' Dance

Play video content

Courteney Cox isn't quite done with the whole "Friends" reunion thing ... because she partnered with Ed Sheeran to recreate one of the greatest TV dances ever!!!

If you didn't know where this dance came from it would still be awesome ... but there's history here, folks.

You recall the dance where Monica and Ross appeared on Dick Clark's "Rockin' New Year's Eve" show? Well, Courteney hasn't lost her moves one bit ... and Ed was more than up to the task.

Ed reflected ... "Had a reunion of our own this weekend @courteneycoxofficial #theroutine #iknow #friends4eva #obviouslybetterthanross"

There was one small technical error ... Courteney overshot the jump into Ed's arms and they crashed to the ground. Otherwise, perfect!!!