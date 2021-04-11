'Friends' Reunion to Use Opening Credits Fountain, Original Stage

'Friends' fans tuning in to the upcoming reunion special won't just see some familiar faces, they'll see familiar places too ... including the famous water fountain and original set.

Sources familiar with production tell us the reunion was shot over the span of 3 days at Warner Brothers Studios last week. We've obtained a photo from the lot showing bleachers and equipment set up around the fountain where the show's opening credits were shot.

Our sources say a live audience participated in the reunion, but it appeared they were mostly union extras, COVID screened and hired for the gig.

Production took things inside as well ... using the show's old stage to film parts of the reunion as well.

As for what was discussed in front of the cameras, that still remains a mystery ... but we know all of the show's stars -- Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc -- participated.

In fact, Perry sent 'Friends' fans into a frenzy Saturday when he quickly posted then deleted a photo of himself in a makeup chair with the caption, "Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends."