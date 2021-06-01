'Drag Race' Contestant Widow Von'Du Arrested for Domestic Violence

A drag queen from RuPaul's TV show got busted this weekend for allegedly pummeling her boyfriend -- who identifies as a man -- in what sounds like a bloody ordeal.

Widow Von'Du -- whose real name is Ray Fry -- was arrested and booked Monday for domestic violence on a warrant out in Jackson County, MO.

According to the probable cause affidavit, obtained by TMZ, Von'Du came home early Friday morning in what her boyfriend described to cops as an intoxicated state ... and was apparently upset when she found her BF sleeping there, even though the boyfriend says he'd notified her he was gonna crash.

The BF went on to tell police that what happened next was nothing short of a vicious beatdown -- claiming Von'Du proceeded to punch his face 4 to 5 times, strangle him, drag him across the floor and eventually push him into a bed frame ... which the BF says knocked him unconscious after he hit his head, making him bleed profusely.

Eventually, Von'Du's boyfriend said he was able to escape, found help and was hospitalized ... where the report notes he needed 14 stitches in his face and head. The cops say they saw the BF's injuries and, after a preliminary investigation, found probable cause to get an arrest warrant for Von'Du.

The cops say they tracked Von'Du down on Monday and took her into custody ... where she posed for this mug. We're told she was kept on a 24-hour hold, and that her bond was set at $50k. She's facing 1st and 2nd-degree domestic assault charges.

Another thing of note -- the police say Fry partially denied some of the assault claims, but did fess up to an IG Live video in which she said ... "Some White boy tried me and got his ass beat."