Russell Westbrook Gifts Game-Worn Kicks To Young Fan Days After Popcorn Incident

Russell Westbrook's moment with a fan on Monday went WAY better than last week's popcorn incident ... 'cause the NBA superstar gifted the sneakers right off his feet to a kid after a huge Game 4 win.

The dope gesture was caught on video ... when the Washington Wizards guard took off his "Why Not? 0.4" sneaks and hand-delivered them to the young fan in a #4 Westbrook jersey before heading into the locker room at Capital One Arena.

It's easy to see why Westbrook would be in the giving mood -- he prevented the Wizards from getting swept by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 122-114 win ... earning a triple-double with 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in the process.

It's a completely different interaction than what went down during Game 2 in Philly on Wednesday -- when a fan threw popcorn on Westbrook as he headed to the locker room to tend to an ankle injury.

Russell Westbrook left the game after an apparent ankle injury... Then a fan showered him with popcorn. pic.twitter.com/Q26rHhO50e — FanSided (@FanSided) May 27, 2021 @FanSided

Westbrook was LIVID when it happened ... and even tried to confront the fan in the stands but was held back by Wizards staffers.

The 32-year-old guard said after that game that "this s*** is getting out of hand" when it comes to fans disrespecting players -- and the 76ers banned the fan "from all events".

But, despite all the issues Brodie faced over the past week, the guy was kind enough to make the young fan's day on Monday with the incredible gesture.