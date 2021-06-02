Ellen DeGeneres Drops $2.9 Million for Santa Barbara Bungalow
6/2/2021 6:58 AM PT
Ellen DeGeneres is never one to spare any expense for glitzy properties ... which makes this $2.9 million buy all that more interesting.
The talk show host just copped this modest yet modern Santa Barbara bungalow ... a stone's throw from the coveted Montecito Butterfly Beach and the famous Biltmore Hotel.
It's a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom contemporary jewel with huge glass doors that open up to lush landscaping. There's a cool water feature and fire pit on the sun-drenched patios.
There's also enough room for a pool or even a guest house. Either way ... privacy reigns thanks to fortification in the form of noise-reducing acoustic fencing.
The single-level home was built in 1954 and it's gone through several renovations. It's probable Ellen's buying this as an investment property.
TMZ broke the story ... Ellen and Portia de Rossi bought Adam Levine's Bev Hills mansion back in 2019 and put it back on the market in March. Ellen and Portia paid $45 mil for the 2-story monster of a property and were asking for a whopping $53.5M.