Virginia Tech Linebacker Isi Etute Charged W/ Murder, Suspended From Team

Isi Etute -- a freshman linebacker on the Virginia Tech football team -- has been charged with murder ... and the school says it's now suspended him from the program immediately.

The Blacksburg Police Department said Wednesday that Etute was involved in the killing of a 40-year-old man on Tuesday.

Details surrounding the alleged incident are unclear ... but cops say they found a man dead after they responded to a call in Blacksburg, Va. at around 10:30 PM Tuesday.

Cops say they zeroed in on Etute, who they say was an "acquaintance" of the victim, after conducting their investigation.

Etute has since been charged with 2nd-degree murder, court records show ... and cops say he's currently being held without bond in jail.

Cops added the investigation is both "complex" and "ongoing."

Etute -- a 6-foot-2, 200-pound outside LB -- signed with Va. Tech after committing to the school in July 2020 ... and had participated in the team's 2021 spring practices.

Tech officials say in addition to him being suspended immediately from the football team, he's also been placed on suspension from the university.

Etute was majoring in human development, school officials say.