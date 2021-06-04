Kendall Jenner Heckled by Idiot Lakers Fans After BF Devin Booker Trounces L.A.

Play video content BACKGRID

Talk about sore losers ...

A couple of bitter Lakers fans thought they would take out their disappointment by heckling Kendall Jenner at Staples Center ... right after her boyfriend, Devin Booker, DESTROYED the Purple and Gold.

The idiot fans cussed out Kendall as she walked to her car -- saying things like, "Get the f**k outta here!" and "Go back to Phoenix, you're not welcome."

One of the guys shouted out TMZ -- but NONE of the people involved have any sort of affiliation with us. At all.

For her part, Kendall didn't even acknowledge these idiots ... and probably went on to celebrate the momentous victory with her superstar BF in some sort of awesome mansion.

In other words ... the Lakers fans couldn't be more wrong -- SHE'S WINNING AT EVERYTHING.

In case you didn't know ... Devin Booker DOMINATED the Lakers on Thursday night, dropping 47 points in a 113 to 100 victory over L.A., eliminating LeBron James' squad from the playoffs.

After the game, Booker said he felt Kobe Bryant's spirit in the building at Staples Center.