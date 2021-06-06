Floyd Mayweather Drops $1 Million On Cars for His Inner Circle, Rolls-Royce for Himself

Drops $1 Mil On Cars for His Inner Circle

Floyd Mayweather is taking care of the people who take care of him -- buying a fleet of cars for his closest friends, family and team members ... TMZ Sports has learned.

... and he also got himself a brand new Rolls-Royce!

We spoke with Chop -- owner of Towbin Auto Group in Las Vegas -- who tells us Mayweather bought NINE cars in the past week, dropping nearly $1 MILLION in total!

Chop (yes, the same guy from A&E's "King of Cars" reality show) says Floyd's haul included:

-- 1 2021 Rolls-Royce White Ghost

-- 1 2021 Mercedes S560

-- 1 2021 Maybach sedan

-- 1 2021 Dodge Journey

-- 2 2021 Dodge Chargers

-- 3 2021 Dodge Challengers

A source connected to Floyd confirmed the purchase -- but says Mayweather has since added a SECOND Rolls-Royce Ghost to the final order.

Obviously, Floyd can afford the rides ... not only has he banked around $1 BILLION from high-profile boxing matches over the years -- but Mayweather told us he's expecting to make around $100 MILLION from the Logan Paul fight!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Chop tells TMZ Sports ... Floyd has purchased 157 vehicles from Towbin over the years -- including 29 different Rolls-Royce automobiles!!!