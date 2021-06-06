Floyd Mayweather Drops $1 Million On Cars for His Inner Circle, Rolls-Royce for Himself
Floyd Mayweather Drops $1 Mil On Cars for His Inner Circle ... Rolls-Royce for Himself
6/6/2021 12:40 AM PT
Floyd Mayweather is taking care of the people who take care of him -- buying a fleet of cars for his closest friends, family and team members ... TMZ Sports has learned.
... and he also got himself a brand new Rolls-Royce!
We spoke with Chop -- owner of Towbin Auto Group in Las Vegas -- who tells us Mayweather bought NINE cars in the past week, dropping nearly $1 MILLION in total!
Chop (yes, the same guy from A&E's "King of Cars" reality show) says Floyd's haul included:
-- 1 2021 Rolls-Royce White Ghost
-- 1 2021 Mercedes S560
-- 1 2021 Maybach sedan
-- 1 2021 Dodge Journey
-- 2 2021 Dodge Chargers
-- 3 2021 Dodge Challengers
A source connected to Floyd confirmed the purchase -- but says Mayweather has since added a SECOND Rolls-Royce Ghost to the final order.
Obviously, Floyd can afford the rides ... not only has he banked around $1 BILLION from high-profile boxing matches over the years -- but Mayweather told us he's expecting to make around $100 MILLION from the Logan Paul fight!!!
Chop tells TMZ Sports ... Floyd has purchased 157 vehicles from Towbin over the years -- including 29 different Rolls-Royce automobiles!!!
Guess that makes Floyd TBCE -- The Best Customer Ever?!?