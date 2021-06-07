Future NBA #1 Pick Cade Cunningham Takes Daughter To Fancy L.A. Dinner

Play video content TMZSports.com

Here it is -- college hoops superstar Cade Cunningham's first TMZ moment ... and it's adorable as heck!!

Of course, the 19-year-old point guard is widely projected to be the #1 overall pick in the NBA Draft next month ... after averaging more than 20 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

So, what do you do when you're about to be an instant millionaire?? You hit up one of L.A.'s hottest dinner spots with your cute daughter, of course!!

Cunningham brought along his 2-year-old, Riley, for a fancy dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood ... and even chopped it up for a bit with us as he arrived.

We chatted about how he was handling the hype leading up to the draft ... and Cunningham said, "I feel great, man. It's all blessings, for sure."

We also had to ask if there were any teams, in particular, he was eyeing ... but naturally, he handled the question like a pro.

BTW -- Cunningham was an All-American during his one year in college ... and was voted Freshman of the Year by several outlets.