'Call on Me' DJ Eric Prydz to Pay Ex Almost a Mil in Divorce Settlement

You Get About a Mil, I Keep The Rover!!!

Eric Prydz's ex-wife won't be calling on him for any monthly spousal support in the future -- but he is forking over 6 figures in one lump sum to wrap up his divorce.

The famed Swedish DJ has reached a settlement with his now ex, Sofie, after they called it quits a year ago. The long and short of what they've agreed to is ... she gets a decent amount of cash, and he gets the house and an SUV.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Eric and Sofie's prenup was enforced in deciding how much spousal support she's entitled to, which came out to about $920k -- $200k for each year they were married. They were together for 4.6 years.

The paperwork says he's already paid her that amount ... and he's keeping their Mulholland Drive home, along with all of their household furniture, artwork and jewelry that wasn't already set aside for Sofie.

Eric also gets a 2016 Land Rover, and gets to keep his business, Leja Corporation, all for himself. Likewise, Sofie gets all rights to her own LLC, Little Friends Friend.

As for their 2 young children, the exes have agreed to joint legal and physical custody -- however, the kids will primarily live in California with mom ... while Eric will apparently relocate to Sweden.

He'll get them for up to 8 weeks each summer, plus rotating holidays. He'll also be paying $4,000 a month in child support.

Anyway, we're sure Eric will be just fine, financially -- he's got hit after hit under his belt, including his famed 2004 smash, "Call on Me." He's also bought into multiple record labels over the years.